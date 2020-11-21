TigerSportsReport - Moussa Cisse gets clearance to play immediately

Memphis freshman center Moussa Cisse has been cleared to play immediately for the Tigers. Christian Fowler from GoTigers247 was the first to break the news and then it was confirmed by a university spokesperson.

The Tigers open up the season Wednesday at the Crossover Classic in South Dakota. Cisse getting to play immediately was much need for the Tigers' front court. Coach Hardaway announced earlier in the week that Isiah Stokes would be suspended for the year and Memphis is still waiting to hear from the NCAA about the eligibility of DeAndre Williams.