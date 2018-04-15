Whitehaven High School (Memphis, TN) athlete Keveon Mullins has had plenty of attention. He had offer from Georgia, Florida State, Ole Miss, Miss State, Mizzou, and South Carolina.

The 4* Athlete chose Memphis over all of them and he told us why.

"The Coaches and being that it's home. The coaches are different, they keep it real and they were not just talking football like some of the others coaches. A lot of people thought I was going to pick another school but I chose Memphis."

He took his official to Memphis this weekend and said his favorite part was spending time with Coach Norvell.

Will he still consider other schools?

"I'm 100% committed to the University of Memphis."

What did he think of the spring game?

"It was great seeing them out there making plays. They look good in that blue and white."

The Tigers are recruiting him as an athlete. He can play on either side of the ball. Wide Receiver or Linebacker is his most likely spot in college.



