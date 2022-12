The Memphis Tigers are in need of a offensive line coach after Jim Bridge's contract was not renewed. I list five coaches who I feel should be on Ryan Silverfield's shortlist.

Diehl is a two-time Super Bowl winning offensive lineman. He knows what it takes to get to the NFL and stay there. He played in 160 games in the NFL and started 156 of them. He played his college ball in the B1G at Illinois.

He spent this year at Memphis as QC coach. Is he ready to jump into a full-time assistant role?