{{ timeAgo('2021-01-06 12:16:28 -0600') }} football

Nash transferring to Memphis

Bryan Moss
Publisher
@RivalsBmoss

Former 4-star wide receiver Shamar Nash is headed home to Memphis. Nash entered the transfer portal last month and it didn't take long for him to decide on his next school.

Shamar Nash
Shamar Nash (Nick Wenger)

He was a 5.8 four-star prospect and was committed to Missouri for a few months before flipping to the Razorbacks in June of 2018.

The Tigers are racking up former 4-star players from the transfer portal. They picked up former 4-stars OL Devonte Dobbs and DB Julian Barnett last month. When you add in former 3-star QB Grant Gunnell, the Tigers are having one heck of a transfer portal signing class,

