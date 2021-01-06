Former 4-star wide receiver Shamar Nash is headed home to Memphis. Nash entered the transfer portal last month and it didn't take long for him to decide on his next school.

Thank you to all of the coaches that reached out to me and presented me the opportunity to be apart of their program to further my academic and college football career. They say “Home is where the heart is” #GTG

He was a 5.8 four-star prospect and was committed to Missouri for a few months before flipping to the Razorbacks in June of 2018.

The Tigers are racking up former 4-star players from the transfer portal. They picked up former 4-stars OL Devonte Dobbs and DB Julian Barnett last month. When you add in former 3-star QB Grant Gunnell, the Tigers are having one heck of a transfer portal signing class,

