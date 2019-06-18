National Championship or bust for the Tigers? You read that right, after a media availability for all seven of the Tigers freshman class, one thing, in particular, jumped out to everybody in attendance. To those reading, I know it wounds insane but it's not exactly as far fetched as one might think.

That one thing that really jumped out to everybody in attendance was that every single player mentioned how it was National Championship or bust for this Memphis Tigers team. Which, on paper, it actually makes sense for the Tigers to be a favorite to make it all the way to the Final Four.

All seven of these guys mentioned one way or the other how every day they talk about cutting down the nets next April. Which if you think about it, every great thing that has ever happened started with a dream that you spoke into existence. This team from Boogie Ellis to James Wiseman have all said the end goal for this team as they head into the 2019-2020 season was to win a National Championship.

These guys also understand what Memphis Basketball is all bout from taking pictures with people around the city to that blue-collar mentality that makes this city great.

Memphis fans will have to wait until August to see this team in action as the Tigers prepare for their trip to the Bahamas to play a few preseason games in the month of August. This trip will be a massive opportunity for these young gun Tigers.

One thing is for certain this Memphis team will be one for the ages for the first time since 2008, and Tiger fans deserve every bit of it. So, sit back and enjoy every moment of what could possibly be the greatest Memphis team of this generation.