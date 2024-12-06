National Signing Day: Ranking the top 10 Group of Five signees

Antwann Hill (Photo by Rivals.com)

Among the many signings and commitments that occurred during the Early Signing Period, many of them involved Group of Five programs. Rivals.com data analyst Austin Cochran takes a look at the 10 highest-ranked Group of Five signees in the 2024 class.

1. QB ANTWANN HILL, Memphis

Hill had 34 total offers and chose Memphis over Power Four programs Colorado, Texas A&M and Florida. The four-star prospect has all the tools you want at the QB position: quick release, big arm, extremely accurate and very good mechanics. Tiger fans should be excited about Hill enrolling early. He'll be able to join the team for winter workouts and get to integrate himself. This will make life after Seth Hennigan much easier to get over.

2. WR ANTWAUN PARHAM, Tulane

Despite a late push from Notre Dame and NC State, Tulane was able to hold on to Parham. The four-star prospect is an athletic freak; he runs a 4.5 40-yard dash and has a 37-inch vertical at 6-foot-4, 198 pounds. You can forget about trying to cover him in the red zone and he also has the ability to blow right by you on the deep ball. Parham is a dynamic playmaker; just get the ball in his hands and let him do the rest.

3. DE BRANDON THOMAS, WKU

Thomas dealt with some injuries throughout the season, which probably helped the Hilltoppers to keep his commitment. The three-star prospect has elite speed and quickness off the edge and blows by would-be blockers regularly. To really put the cherry on top, he has great length and bend. Thomas has solid power and strength, but will definitely need to add some weight/strength at the next level.

4. QB MASON DRUBE, Wyoming

The local phenom is staying home. Drube throws with unbelievable accuracy, pin-point ball placement and some crazy arm talent. He has a very compact throwing motion and great mechanics to work with. He can make all the throws from all the angles. The three-star prospect is a sneaky athlete as well and can beat you with his legs if you let him.

5. DB LOGAN CHRISTENSEN, UNLV

Logan is an old school, heavy-hitting, box safety that loves to come downhill. UNLV was able to hold onto him despite offers from Arizona, Kansas and Maryland. Logan will be an excellent addition to the back end of the Rebels secondary. He can cover well and does a great job playing the run. Not to mention he’s an elite return man.

6. DE MATTHEW POINTER, FIU

Despite not currently having a head coach, FIU was able to sign a very promising, albeit small, class on National Signing Day. And Pointer was its crown jewel. There's a lot to like about Pointer, but the thing I like most is his potential. He has only been playing football for two years and this was his first season as a starter. Despite all that he still finished the season with 7.5 sacks and 20.5 TFL. Pointer is still very raw with a lot of developing to do, but he has so much natural ability and athleticism that once he gets coached up and develops, he’ll be a nightmare off the edge.

7. DE KELAN BUTLER, Georgia State

Butler is a bit of a tweener. He's a great pass rusher and gets after the QB very effectively, both with his hand in the dirt and standing up, but he can also play a more traditional outside linebacker. He’s got good speed and power coming off the edge with really good hands to beat blockers. It will be interesting to see whether Butler will put on or drop weight depending on where exactly the Panthers plan on playing him. Either way, Butler has a ton of talent and ability to be a real wrecking ball on defense.

8. CB JOSHUA TUCHEK, UNLV

Up until two weeks ago, Tuchek was committed to Arizona, but UNLV swooped in and stole him. The three-star prospect plays with excellent technique. He has quick feet and loose hips to mirror the receiver and long arms with a strong punch to disrupt guys off the line and keep in phase. Tuchek has the tools and the ability to be a big-time impact player for the Rebels early.

9. OL STEWART TAUFA, Boise State

While Taufa may not be the biggest offensive lineman, he definitely makes up for it with his smarts and his athleticism. He has extremely quick feet and is able to get out and run while pulling. He does a great job reading the defense and picking up blitzers and stunts with ease. Taufa also has great strength and plays with excellent leverage to drive defenders back and into the ground with regularity.

10. TE LIAM RUSSO, NIU