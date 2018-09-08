



In Memphis’ 30-27 win over Navy last year, the Tigers forced 5 turnovers. This year? Not so much.

It was Memphis who had the turnover issues. Memphis had 3 fumbles in the first half and lost 2 of them. The Tigers, for the most part, couldn’t find any rhythm on offense.

They did have a 12 play, 86 yard drive that was capped off by a 2-yard Darrell Henderson touchdown and Memphis held a 7-3 lead.

That lead was short lived as Navy quickly responded with a 11 play touchdown drive (extra point failed) and the Mids took a 9-7 halftime lead.

Brady White had trouble throwing the ball in the rain so Memphis relied on the running backs. Darrell Henderson heard the call and busted a 78-yard run for a touchdown and gave the Tigers a 14-9 lead early in the 3rd quarter.

He wasn’t done. Later in the quarter, Henderson sprinted his was to a 59-yard touchdown. Memphis led 21-9 going into the 4th quarter.

Navy wouldn’t go away without a fight. After they forced Memphis running back Patrick Taylor Jr to fumble, Navy wasted no time to score to make it 21-16 Memphis.

Navy had the momentum and forced Memphis to a 3-and-out with its next possession.

Memphis owned the 3rd quarter but Navy owned the 4th. The Mids had a methodical 13 play, 56 yard scoring drive that chewed up nearly 7 minutes off the clock.

Memphis now trailed 22-21 with 2:37 left in the game.

The Tigers drove the ball down to the Navy 35 and had a 2nd and 4 and then did nothing.

You have Darrell Henderson averaging over 16 yards per carry and the Tigers called 3 straight passing plays. It didn’t work.

Memphis lost 22-11.

It’s the first time Memphis has lost in the Mike Norvell era when the Tigers have lead after 3 quarters.

Memphis will regroup and get ready for Georgia State next week.