New Memphis football offer: Joel Williams
Memphis has offered Batan Rouge (LA) Madison Prep 2020 4-star Athlete Joel Williams. Here's a quick look at him.
Other notable offers
Florida, Georgia, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Miss State, Missouri, Nebraska
The latest
Williams is an uber talented player that currently ranks 4th in the state of Louisiana. He has a plethora of offers from all over the Power 5 spectrum. Williams is open right now and he does not plan to rush his recruitment.
Film