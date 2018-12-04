Ticker
New Memphis football offer: Joel Williams

Bryan Moss • TigerSportsReport.com
Memphis has offered Batan Rouge (LA) Madison Prep 2020 4-star Athlete Joel Williams. Here's a quick look at him.

Other notable offers

Florida, Georgia, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Miss State, Missouri, Nebraska

The latest

Williams is an uber talented player that currently ranks 4th in the state of Louisiana. He has a plethora of offers from all over the Power 5 spectrum. Williams is open right now and he does not plan to rush his recruitment.


Film

