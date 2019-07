Memphis, Tennessee:

The weekend rounds for the WGC- FedEx St. Jude Invitational have been moved up starting with the first group at 7:40 A.M.

The broadcast will stop at 1:00 P.M. both of the remaining days of the Championship.

Each group will play in a twosome and will all start on the first tee box. With gates opening at 7:00 A.M.

You will be able to watch at home on CBS starting at 7:00 A.M. both Saturday and Sunday.