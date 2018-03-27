Freshman Forward David Nickelberry announced on Instagram that he has requested his release from the University of Memphis.

New Memphis head coach Penny Hardaway met with the team and said that anyone wanting to leave would be granted their release.



In his one season at Memphis, Nickelberry averaged just 2.8 points per game.



Memphis now has 4 scholarships available as of now and Coach Hardaway has said their could be as many as 5-6 depending on what happens with transfers.



Sources have told TigerSportsReport that Nickelberry had been missing workouts and classes and it's not a surprise that Nickelberry chose to transfer.



