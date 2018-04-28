INDIANAPOLIS – The first night of the second spring evaluation period tipped off in Indianapolis as the Nike EYBL pitted some of the best up-and-coming talent. Friday was highlighted by limited coaching section for second-ranked James Wiseman, what I see in BJ Boston, and an examination of which coaches were watching who.
IS HARDAWAY BUILDING A WALL AROUND MEMPHIS?
On one court was Vernon Carey, Rivals’ top-ranked junior, with UNC’s Roy Williams, Miami’s Jim Larranaga and assistants from Kentucky and Duke on hand. And 15 feet away was the second-ranked prospect in the 2019 class, James Wiseman. The two will be compared and contrasted for years to come. Unlike Carey, who has no shortage of college suitors, the limited amount of coaches on hand to see Wiseman is part perplexing and another part intriguing.
Memphis head coach Penny Hardaway was the only coach on hand for Wiseman, joined by recently named assistant Mike Miller. The Tigers are attempting to build a wall around the city and fortunately for the Tigers, little resistance has been offered. Not one single coach was on hand for Wiseman or his Rivals150 teammates including Chandler Lawson and Malcolm Dandridge.
Is the rest of America giving up on Wiseman and his Bluff City Legends’ teammates? It sure looks that way. Are we saying that Wiseman is a done deal for Memphis? No, but the fact that it was the opening night of the second live period and it was lonely Memphis on hand for someone that could push a league contender into national contender status is a story that is hard to script, that is if it wasn’t for Hardaway being involved.
BJ BOSTON REMINDS ME OF …
Brandon Ingram. The 6-foot-6 wing out of Georgia was impressive on Friday evening. Just like the former Duke one-and-done star, Boston has a slender frame that sometimes hurts him when contact is made, but with time given, the impact that he can make regardless of competition, is mind-boggling.
Finishing the night with 21 points, eight rebounds and three assists, Boston is the definition of well-rounded. He is an underrated passer that does a lot of the small things for his tremendously talented AOT Running Rebels bunch. While he might not be the explosive finisher that his teammate Isaac Okoro is, or the phenomenal defensive pawn that Babatunde Akingbola is, the potential with Boston is one of the highest in his class.
There was a slew of high-major coaches in attendance for Boston including those from Auburn, Missouri, Villanova, Notre Dame and Ohio State. Things are leaning toward a blueblood recruitment as Kansas was also on hand for Boston’s super outing, one that continues to bolster his argument for his five-star rating.
WHO WERE THE COACHES WATCHING?
James Wiseman: Memphis (Penny Hardaway)
Vernon Carey: Miami (Jim Larranaga), UNC (Roy Williams), Duke, Kentucky
Isaac Okoro: Texas A&M (Billy Kennedy), Auburn, Wake Forest, Missouri, Rutgers
BJ Boston: Villanova, Auburn, Wake Forest, Missouri, Kansas, Rutgers, Ohio State,
Josh Christopher: UCLA (Steve Alford), Cal (Wyking Jones), San Diego State, Arizona, UNLV
Tre Mann: Tennessee (Rick Barnes), Florida (Mike White), Vanderbilt (Bryce Drew), Texas A&M
Malik Hall: Oklahoma (Lon Kruger), Texas A&M (Billy Kennedy), Memphis, Missouri, Kansas, Texas, Nebraska, Purdue
Armando Bacot: Virginia Tech, VCU, North Carolina, Duke, Virginia