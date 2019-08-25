OXFORD | Betting lines for the season opener between Ole Miss and Memphis have remained relatively consistent since first opening in early summer.

And with Saturday's 11 a.m. kickoff at the Liberty Bowl now six days away, Memphis goes into game week as a 5.5-6.5-point favorite over the Rebels depending on your favorite sports book.

The Wynn has Ole Miss as a 6-point underdog with a money line of +180, meaning a $100 bet on the Rebels to win would claim $180. A $220 bet on Memphis at -220 to win at the Wynn would claim $100 should the Tigers take the game.

Caesars and Harrahs both have the Rebels plus-5.5 as of Sunday, and Circa Sports still has Ole Miss at plus-6.5 which is where a majority of the books opened the betting back in June.

The over/under total ranges from 67 points to 68 points for the game that will be televised on ABC.

It's just the second time since lines have been archived (12 games from 1998 to 2016) that Memphis is the favorite in the Mid-South matchup. The other occasion was Ole Miss' 10-6 win in Ed Orgeron's 2005 debut at Memphis. The Tigers were a 2.5-point favorite at kickoff.

Ole Miss went 5-7 in 2018, losing the final five games of the season. Saturday will be the first game for new coordinators -- Rich Rodriguez and Mike MacIntyre. Memphis went 8-6 in 2018, falling to UCF in the American Championship Game and to Wake Forest in the Birmingham Bowl.

Here are the closing betting and results from the last 10 Ole Miss-Memphis games.