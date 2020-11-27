One too many mistakes for the young Memphis team cost them the third-place game against VCU by a score of 70-59. For the Tigers, it was about as sloppy of a basketball game that it could be. The freshman made freshman mistakes, there, was a lot of turnovers, defensive errors, and little to no offensive identity.

The one bright spot for this team tonight was the play of DJ Jeffries. Jeffries led the way in scoring for Memphis with 17 points and five rebounds.

Lester Quinones finished the night with 11 points, while Boogie Ellis brought up the rear with 11.

Both Boogie Ellis and DJ Jeffries showed a vast improvement from last season during the Crossover Classic. Both Jeffries and Ellis scored into the double-digits in all three games this week. Going forward, expect Head Coach Penny Hardaway to use these guys as the Tigers get into the meat of their schedule.

For the young guys on this Memphis team, time with the upperclassman in the gym would go a long way in building this team for the future of this season.

At moments during this tournament, Memphis looked as if they could run with anybody in the country. Then it was the inexperience that cost the Tigers in the long run.

Overall, this was a good learning experience for this young Memphis team to get three games against the top-notch competition they faced in an NCAA Tournament Esque environment.

It was disappointing, to say the least, but the season is just beginning for this Memphis team and, it's important to have a short-term memory loss when it comes to outings like tonight.

For Memphis, they return home to the FedEx Forum on Wednesday night to take on the Arkansas State Red Wolves. The Tigers will also play Central Arkansas on Friday night at the Foru