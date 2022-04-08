Orange (CA) trio visits Memphis
Memphis football got a big time visitor yesterday when 4-star ATH and Utah commit Kobe Boykin rolled into town to check out the Memphis Tigers.
When asked how the visit went he said, "I enjoyed my Memphis visit a lot!"
What was his favorite part of the visit?
"My favorite part was talking to the head coach and being able to be in the running back room watching how everything goes. The practice was real energetic," Boykin told TigerSportsReport.
Did this visit change his mind about being committed to Utah?
