 Memphis Tigers Football Recruiting
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2022-04-08 21:53:31 -0500') }} football Edit

Orange (CA) trio visits Memphis

Bryan Moss • TigerSportsReport
Publisher
@RivalsBmoss
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Memphis football got a big time visitor yesterday when 4-star ATH and Utah commit Kobe Boykin rolled into town to check out the Memphis Tigers.

When asked how the visit went he said, "I enjoyed my Memphis visit a lot!"

What was his favorite part of the visit?

"My favorite part was talking to the head coach and being able to be in the running back room watching how everything goes. The practice was real energetic," Boykin told TigerSportsReport.

Did this visit change his mind about being committed to Utah?


premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}