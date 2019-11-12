TigerSportsReport

Memphis was plagued with poor 3pt shooting all night as they were just 18.2% (4 for 22) from beyond the arc. Their overall shooting percentage was just 38.2% going 26 of 68.

The #14 Oregon Ducks handed #13 Memphis Tigers their first loss of the season 82-74.

The Tigers struggled at times with out James Wiseman who sat most of the first half after getting 2 fouls. He only played 5 minutes in the first half.



Wiseman's presence was felt in the 2nd half and he finished with a double-double. He had 14 points and 12 rebounds.



Lester Quinones led Memphis with 16 points on 4 for 14 shooting.



Memphis led 49-48 at the 15:53 mark of the 2nd half after a Quinones three-pointer but that would be the last time the Tigers would have the lead.

Memphis falls to 2-1 on the year. The Tigers will look to rebound next week as they will host Arkansas-Little Rock Wednesday, November 20th.

