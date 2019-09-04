When the Memphis Tigers face the Southern Jaguars this Saturday they will be without their top running back Patrick Taylor.

Taylor, 6-foot-3 227 lbs., was injured in the 2nd half of the Ole Miss game. He finished with 127 rushing yards on 27 carries for the Tigers.

Head Coach Mike Norvell announced that Taylor will be out for the Southern game and they don't have a timetable for his return.

"It may be a little longer than expected. He’ll be out this week," Norvell said after practice.

The extend of the leg injury wasn't made public but Taylor was observed with a walking boot on during practice.



Offensive Coordinator Kevin Johns said he has confidence in the group of running backs that will fill in for Taylor.

"There will be a lot of guys stepping up. Kenny Gainwell, Kylan Watkins, Rodriguez Clark, Tim Taylor, a lot of guys...Traveon Samuel...we have a lot of depth in that room and now they'll get a chance to pick up the work load."



