News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-07-11 01:23:22 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Peach Jam: Five-star Greg Brown talks most recent visits

Yujfcji374ttk2fkuljf
Greg Brown (Jon Lopez/Nike)
Eric Bossi • Basketball Recruiting
@ebosshoops
National Analyst

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. -- Five-star forward Greg Brown hasn't talked a lot about his recruitment, but over the last four or five months he's been making some moves and visits to help him figure things...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}