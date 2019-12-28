The Tiger defense forced Penn State to another three and out on the next series and Memphis went up 13-7 on a 37-yard field goal by Riley Patterson.

On the next possession for Memphis the Tigers were facing a long 3rd and 8 when Brady White evaded defenders and found Kedarian Jones for a 56-yard gain. 3 plays later Memphis went back on top when Patrick Taylor Jr. scored from 3 yards out and Memphis had a 10-7 lead.

Just 3 plays later Penn State would take the lead when Journey Brown rumbled 32 yards for a touchdown.

Memphis drove the ball 58 yards on 11 plays and went up 3-0 on a 48-yard field goal by Riley Patterson. A key play in that drive was a 40 yard pass from Brady White to Damonte Coxie.

The Tigers were amp’d for the game and got off to a good start. The Tiger defense forced Penn State to a quick three and out on the Nittany Lions first possession.

The two teams traded punts and early in the second quarter Penn State took a 14-13 lead on a 1-yard Noah Cain run. Penn State forced Memphis to punt again and the Nittany Lions took a 21-13 lead on a Devyn Ford 2-yard run.

Journey Brown made it 28-13 on a 56-yard sprint for a touchdown.

The Tigers needed to respond and respond they did. Kenneth Gainwell scored from 2-yards out to make it 28-20. The big play to set up that touchdown was a 41 yard pass from Brady White to Damonte Coxie.

The Nittany Lions scored just before halftime to make it 35-20 but left enough time for Memphis to drive down the field an Riley Patterson made a 44-yard field goal to make it 35-23 at the half.

Memphis came out in the 2nd half with a 6 play 75-yd touchdown drive to get within 5, 35-30. Brady White did it all on that drive. He has a pass, catch, and a run.

Two plays later Memphis linebacker Austin Hall intercepted Sean Clifford for the games first turnover.

Memphis drove down the field and Riley Patterson nailed a 51 yard FG which was a Cotton Bowl record. Memphis trailed 35-33.

Both teams traded field goals and Penn State was driving down the field and had a 4th and 1 on the 22 yard line. Penn State head coach James Franklin chose to go for it but Memphis stuffed Journey Brown.

Three plays later Penn State blitzed and Brady White was hit and Penn State intercepted the ball and ran it in for a touchdown and the Nittany Lions lead expanded to 45-36.

Riley Patterson made his 6th field goal to get the Tigers to 45-39. The 6 field goals is the most by any kicker in any bowl game in history.

Penn State followed up with a 12 play 75 yard touchdown drive and covered the 2-point conversion to take a 53-39 lead with 6:31 to go in the game.

Memphis was driving down the field but the drive was cut short when Brady White’s pass was intercepted by Marquis Wilson on the 3rd line.

The Tigers comeback hope was gone. The Tigers lost for only the 2nd time this year.

Brady White finished the game 32 of 51 for 454 yards with 2 interceptions. Damonte Coxie led the team with 8 catches for 132 yards.

Riley Patterson had career day with 6 field goals which not only a Cotton Bowl record but a record for any bowl game in NCAA history.

Memphis finishes the season with a 12-2 record.