The first commit in the Penny Hardaway era is familiar with him. His son Jayden announced on Instagram that he's committed to Memphis.

"I would like to thank God and my family for helping me make this decision. I would also like to thank the coaches that showed interest and offers throughout the years. It is with great excitement that I am announcing my commitment to both of my parents Alma Mater, the University of Memphis!"

Hardaway, 6-foot-5, told the Commercial Appeal that he would be on scholarship.



Coach Hardaway won't have to wait long for his 2nd commitment as 4* Alex Lomax is expected to announce at 8am tomorrow.

