Since Memphis named Penny Hardaway head coach for the Tigers, the excitement is back for the basketball program.

Hardaway's first recruiting class was ranked 22nd in the nation in the Rivals Team rankings. He did that in about 2 months on the job. Memphis Madness was a sellout. Season tickets are skyrocketing.

"We had 18,000 people show up for Memphis Madness, which is really just a pep rally to introduce the team," Hardaway said at the AAC Media Day.

Penny hasn't even coached one game and already has turned the energy and outlook for this program around. Memphis was picked to finish 4th in the preseason AAC Coaches poll. They even received one 1st place vote.

Penny mania is everywhere. Even AAC commissioner Mike Aresco is excited.

"We love having [Penny Hardaway] in the league. He'll get great players to Memphis. We needed Memphis to be good. We needed FedEx Forum to be filled. He is Memphis and I think it's going to be great for the league that he's back," Aresco said at the AAC Media Day.

The Tigers haven’t been to the NCAA Tournament since the 2013-14 season and many expect that to change this year.

Last year, the Tigers relied heavily on Guard Jeremiah Martin. Last season Martin was the second-leading scorer in the American Athletic Conference. He also earned second-team All-AAC honors averaging 18.9 points, 3.8 assists and 4.3 rebounds in 27 games last season.

"Jeremiah won't have to do it all by himself. The new Guards will make his life easier," Hardaway said. This will surely cut into the minutes Martin is used to getting but Hardaway doesn't feel there will be an issue.

"Jeremiah Martin is a team first type of guy."

While it's true that Hardaway doesn't have college coaching experience, he does have what the kids want. NBA experience.

"I learned a lot of things that I can bring to this level. Today's athletes want to go to the NBA. They want to go where I've gone. That's a selling point that you have to use."

Coach Hardaway was grateful of the respect of being picked 4th by his coaching peers.

"I think it shows you they respect us but being picked 4th doesn't mean you'll finish there."

Fourth place finishes isn't what Memphis fans expect and Hardaway knows that.

"My goal is to get Memphis back to where it is supposed to be."