It's time to take a look at how ProFootball Focus graded the 38-28 loss at Tulane



Here's a look at the offensive grades.

PFF Grading Scale

90 and above - Elite (5*)

80 to 89 - Great (4*)

70 to 79 - Good (3*)

60 to 69 - Average to Above Average (2*)

59 - and below- Below Average (1*)