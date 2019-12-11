Four day have gone by since Mike Norvell left for Florida State and the Memphis Tigers are still searching for a new head coach.

The search is narrowing down on a candidate and an announcement is expected soon.

There's no mistaking which candidate is getting the overwhelming support from the majority of the fans, players, and former players.

Ryan Silverfield.

Silverfield makes no bones about it. He wants it. "This is not one of those where I take the job and I’m looking at other jobs. It’s not a stepping stone for me. This is one of those 20 years from now and I’ll be heading off into retirement," Silverfield said at the press conference.

"This is the job I wanted."



