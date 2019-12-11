Players, former players, and fans voice their support for Silverfield
Four day have gone by since Mike Norvell left for Florida State and the Memphis Tigers are still searching for a new head coach.
The search is narrowing down on a candidate and an announcement is expected soon.
There's no mistaking which candidate is getting the overwhelming support from the majority of the fans, players, and former players.
Ryan Silverfield.
Silverfield makes no bones about it. He wants it. "This is not one of those where I take the job and I’m looking at other jobs. It’s not a stepping stone for me. This is one of those 20 years from now and I’ll be heading off into retirement," Silverfield said at the press conference.
"This is the job I wanted."
Fans, players, and former players have gone to twitter to voice their support. Here's just a few of them.
No need to go searching!! Coach Silverfield is one of the best coaches in the country!! #Headcoach!! https://t.co/RwJduwhHyP— Darrell Henderson Jr (@DarrellH8) December 11, 2019
Go get em Coach! Good luck on the long future here! @RSilverfield— Danny Wimprine (@DWimprine) December 9, 2019
I've had time to think about it. Barry Odom and Chip Long would be great options in any other situation but Ryan Silverfield is the only option for Memphis right now. It just makes too much sense.— Alex Kuhn (@Alexkuhn523) December 9, 2019
Hey @UofMemphisPres @MemphisFB It’s real simple. Hire Ryan Silverfield. He’s the man for the job!— Brandon Fusco (@BrandonFusco) December 9, 2019
If Memphis wants continuity and quality, Silverfield is their guy. Was pursued by other schools and chose to stay. As Novell’s right hand guy, knows the program as well as anyone. Also has cachet of NFL experience.— Pete Pranica (@PetePranica) December 8, 2019
WE WANT RYAN SILVERFIELD— Jashon Watkins2🕷 (@jashonPerkins) December 9, 2019
Alright after seeing those quotes I’m 100% convinced. Give me Silverfield!!— * (@chad_no_ocho) December 8, 2019
Current and former players want Ryan Silverfield, I want Ryan Silverfield, other fans want Ryan Silverfield.... Laird Veatch give @RSilverfield the job! #GTG— Brandon Bumgarner (12-1*) Cotton Bowl Baby!!!! (@BigBadBumgarner) December 9, 2019
If Veatch screws this up and doesn’t hire Silverfield, the entire city will demand his head on a stick.— Hayden (@htdurham99) December 10, 2019
I am gonna be so angry if they (Rudd/Veatch)don't hire Coach Silverfield. All you hear about him is how good of a guy he is a hell of a recruiter and the guys trust him. He knows all the players current and incoming.. We have the right guy for the job MAKE IT HAPPEN! #GoTigers https://t.co/Tfopkulm8m— True Memphis Fan (@JamesMemphisfan) December 8, 2019
COACH SLIVERFIELD— TJ Carter (@TCarter615) December 8, 2019
All we need 💙🐅 https://t.co/whZT0N3WEE— Antonio Gibson 👑💯 (@AntonioGibson14) December 9, 2019
From a parent’s perspective, this is a guy you trust to have your kid’s best interest in mind from day one. Great coach and even better man!— Brack Alford (@AlfordBrack) December 9, 2019
Coach Silverfield knows the culture, the program, the players, and most importantly, he knows and loves MEMPHIS. This is your guy @TigersAthletics https://t.co/qIeSOC2X1N— Jake Elliott (@jake_elliott22) December 11, 2019