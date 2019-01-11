Memphis return specialist Tony Pollard announced he's declaring for the NFL Draft.

Pollard, 6-foot-0 208 lbs., becomes the 2nd Tiger underclassman to declare for the 2019 NFL Draft. Running back Darrell Henderson declared last month.

Pollard will forever be known as a player that had a knack for finding the end zone on kick off returns. His 7 returns for a touchdown tied an NCAA record. He shares that record with Tyron Carrier, CJ Spiller and Rashaad Penny.

The local hero hailed out of Melrose High and was rated a 2-star by Rivals. After redshirting his first year, Pollard proved to the world he was much more than a 2-star.

In his redshirt freshman season, he had 1,068 return yards and took 2 returns to the house. He busted out 4 more returns for touchdowns in his redshirt sophomore season.

Teams realized that he wasn't the player they needed to kick to. Needing 1 more return away from tying the NCAA record, he finally got that chance in the last game of the season in the Birmingham Bowl against Wake Forest.

Here's the record tying return

