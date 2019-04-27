The Dallas Cowboys have found their new return specialist and back up to Ezekiel Elliott. With the 128th pick the Cowboys selected Memphis running back Tony Pollard.

Pollard, 6-foot-0 210 lbs., had 4,860 all-purpose yards in 3 seasons at Memphis and his 7 career return touchdowns tied an NCAA record.



Here's ESPN's Draft Analysis of Pollard-

"Pollard has a muscular frame and very good top-end speed. He's a one-cut-and-go type of back best suited for a zone-heavy scheme. He's got the patience to wait for creases to open, and he shows great burst through the hole. He's a versatile weapon who has excellent experience at receiver and returned seven kickoffs for touchdowns at Memphis. He's also been effective covering kicks."

Pollard becomes the 2nd Tiger to be drafted this year. Running back Darrell Henderson was selected yesterday in the 3rd round.