The Memphis Tigers have something special in return man Tony Pollard. The junior is two kick off returns for a touchdown away from breaking the NCAA career mark set at 7.

Pollard is currently at 6 and has two more years to break the record.

The NCAA instituted a new kick off rule this year that hopes to limit the number of returns and increase the number of fair catches. Kicks that are fair caught will be placed at the 25 instead of the spot of the fair catch.

"When I first heard the rule I didn't like it but I'll still get my opportunities. Kickers will still think they have the leg to kick it out but some will fall short and I'll have the opportunity. It may work out in my favor," Pollard told TigerSportsReport at the AAC Media Day.

The 5-foot-11 speedster knows exactly where he stands in relation to the record book. During the interview I asked him if he was 2 returns away from tying the record and he quickly but respectfully corrected me with a smile saying, "I'm actually 1 away from the record and 2 away from breaking it."

The record holders he's chasing are CJ Spiller from Clemson (2006-2009), Tyron Carrier from Houston (2008-2011), and Rashaad Penny from San Diego St. (2014-2017).

They all have 7.

Pollard got 2 in his 1st year and 4 last year. Carrier got 4 in 2009 (his 2nd year) and Spiller got 4 in 2009 (his last year).

Pollard has more kick off returns for touchdowns in his first two years than any of the three record holders. Pollard has 6 in his first two playing years. Carrier had 5, Spiller had 2, and Penny had 3.

Pollard is on track to beat the record. Pollard's 4 in one season is tied for 2nd most all time in a season in the NCAA. Only Tulsa's Ashlan Davis had more in 1 season. Davis had 5 in 2004.

Coach Norvell knows he has something special in Pollard.

"Tony's the best return man I've ever been around. He's exceptional at what he does with an opportunity," Norvell said at the AAC Media Day.

Before Pollard's first return for a touchdown against Temple in 2006, Memphis went nearly 20 years without a return for a touchdown.

Out of the 6 touchdown returns he has, which one is his favorite?

"It would probably be the Houston one. We were so far down and thinking the game may be over. It was a big swing in momentum and turned things around."

His 93-yard touchdown return helped spark a 2nd half turnaround for the Tigers. The Tigers were down 24-7 in the 3rd quarter before Pollard's touchdown. They would ultimately win 42-38.



Pollard said he wants to improve on his route running and his personal goal is to get 2,000 all-purpose yard this season. No doubt the Tiger fans would love for him to achieve that.

