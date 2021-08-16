3 Most important games this year: #1 Arkansas State

There was a time, and honestly it wasn't that long ago, when the University of Memphis was not the best team in the region not in the SEC. In fact, there were several teams in the area that would play, and routinely beat the Tigers. These would include MTSU, Western Kentucky, heck even Tennessee Martin came into Memphis and left with a win.

Well on September 11 (yeah I know), the Tigers will renew a rivalry that is not only one of the oldest in the history of the program, but is also a program that could rightfully have claimed superiority Memphis for many years. Not only will this be on of the most intriguing early season games of the season, it also represents the most important game of season.

Game # 1 September 11, 2021 vs Arkansas State in Jonesboro. The Tigers and Arkansas State have played each other 58 total times. The first meeting was all the way back in 1914 (an 18-6 Arkansas State victory). Since then the Tigers have built a 30-23 lead in the series, with 5 games ending in a tie. Most recently the Red Wolves invaded the Liberty Bowl last September and left with a 37-24 loss. This was the first time the two teams had played since 2013.

Tiger fans have every reason to be wary of this game. More than just because the team will be on the road for the first time this year. More than just a revised offense with a new QB. Strange stuff happens in Jonesboogie. It just does. In 2004 the Tigers went into the Boro flying high. Ranked for the first time having just defeated Ole Miss in Oxford. The Tigers needed some late game heroics to leave with a 47-35 victory.

Many will remember the 2007 game with the Tigers jumping out to a 31-0 lead before the Red Wolves charged back to win 35-31. Finally, almost everyone will remember the 2011 game that had the Hugh Freeze led Red Wolves shellac the Tigers 47-3.

This game will be just the 2nd time the Tigers have gone to Jonesboro since that dreadful night in September 2011. Memphis fans have every reason to believe the program has grown immensely since those days. Multiple top 10 rankings, first round draft choices, Cotton Bowl appearance, wins over top 10 opponents.

So while we THINK the program has grown, games like the on in Jonesboro will be a way to prove it. The fact is that Memphis hasn't won in Jonesboro since 2004, and only 4 times total. To be fair they've only played their 10 times, but still 4-6 doesn't exactly instil confidence.

