{{ timeAgo('2018-11-04 12:22:00 -0600') }} football Edit

Pro Football Focus defensive grades from the ECU game

Xpnyfwisathdaixe09wt
Greg Thompson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
Bryan Moss • TigerSportsReport.com
TigerSportsReport.com and Rivals.com have partnered with Pro Football Focus. PFF is the best advanced statistical database in football. Each week throughout the season, TSR will utilize PFF's stats, grades and analytics to better inform Tiger fans.

TSR will assign a star rating for each players performance. Here's the breakdown-

1-45 = 1* (Below average to average performance)

46-60 = 2* (Average to above average performance)

61-75 = 3* (Pretty good performance)

76-89 = 4* (Very good performance)

90-99 = 5* (Amazing performance)

Lets take a look at the defensive grades from the ECU game

Week 10 Offensive Grades- Defensive line
Player Snaps Defensive Grade Stars

O'Bryan Goodson- NT

41

93.6

Joseph Dorceus- DE

42

76.7

Emmanuel Cooper- DT

39

68.5

John Tate IV- NT

46

65.6

Jonathan Wilson- DE

55

64.6

Khalil Johnson- DT

32

55.2
BOLD= Starter
Week 10 Offensive Grades- Linebackers
Player Snaps Defensive Grade Stars

Bryce Huff

67

72.5

Nehemiah Augustus

35

70.4

JJ Russell

56

67

Austin Hall

82

65.3

Curtis Akins

63

64.5

Jackson Dillon

36

58.1

Tim Hart

50

54.9
BOLD= Starter
Week 10 Offensive Grades- Cornerbacks
Player Snaps Defensive Grade Stars

T.J. Carter

95

71.5

Tito Windham

66

66

Jacobi Francis

50

58.4

Chris Claybrooks

1

50.8
BOLD= Starter
Week 10 Offensive Grades- Safety
Player Snaps Defensive Grade Stars

Josh Perry

82

72.5

Tyrez Lindsey

76

65.2

Sanchez Blake Jr.

31

47.8
BOLD= Starter
