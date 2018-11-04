Pro Football Focus defensive grades from the ECU game
TigerSportsReport.com and Rivals.com have partnered with Pro Football Focus. PFF is the best advanced statistical database in football. Each week throughout the season, TSR will utilize PFF's stats, grades and analytics to better inform Tiger fans.
TSR will assign a star rating for each players performance. Here's the breakdown-
1-45 = 1* (Below average to average performance)
46-60 = 2* (Average to above average performance)
61-75 = 3* (Pretty good performance)
76-89 = 4* (Very good performance)
90-99 = 5* (Amazing performance)
Lets take a look at the defensive grades from the ECU game
|Player
|Snaps
|Defensive Grade
|Stars
|
O'Bryan Goodson- NT
|
41
|
93.6
|
Joseph Dorceus- DE
|
42
|
76.7
|
Emmanuel Cooper- DT
|
39
|
68.5
|
John Tate IV- NT
|
46
|
65.6
|
Jonathan Wilson- DE
|
55
|
64.6
|
Khalil Johnson- DT
|
32
|
55.2
|Player
|Snaps
|Defensive Grade
|Stars
|
Bryce Huff
|
67
|
72.5
|
Nehemiah Augustus
|
35
|
70.4
|
JJ Russell
|
56
|
67
|
Austin Hall
|
82
|
65.3
|
Curtis Akins
|
63
|
64.5
|
Jackson Dillon
|
36
|
58.1
|
Tim Hart
|
50
|
54.9
|Player
|Snaps
|Defensive Grade
|Stars
|
T.J. Carter
|
95
|
71.5
|
Tito Windham
|
66
|
66
|
Jacobi Francis
|
50
|
58.4
|
Chris Claybrooks
|
1
|
50.8
|Player
|Snaps
|Defensive Grade
|Stars
|
Josh Perry
|
82
|
72.5
|
Tyrez Lindsey
|
76
|
65.2
|
Sanchez Blake Jr.
|
31
|
47.8