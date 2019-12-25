Putting pressure on Clifford
One of the keys to victory for the Memphis Tigers this Saturday in the Cotton Bowl is to get pressure on Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford.
The Nittany Lions give up an average of 2.33 sacks per game. The Tigers average 2.46 sacks per game.
With the help of PFF we take a look at the Penn State offensive line to see where they give up the most pressure.
LEFT TACKLE- RASHEED WALKER
Walker, 6-foot-6 324 lbs., is a redshirt freshman that has allowed 4 sacks this year. His PFF pass blocking grade is 62.3 on the year. According to his PFF stats, his best games come against weaker defensive line units. He's allowed his man to pressure the quarterback 16 times and the quarterback was hit 10 of those times. He's graded below a 50 pass blocking in the past 2 games. He had a 44.8 against Ohio State and a 33.1 against Rutgers.
