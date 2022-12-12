News More News
Quick look at Alabama

Bryan Moss • TigerSportsReport
Publisher
@RivalsBmoss
The Memphis Tigers will try to extend their winning streak to seven games when they travel to Tuscaloosa to take on the Alabama Crimson Tide.

WHEN: Tuesday at 8 p.m. CST, ESPN2

WHO: Memphis Tigers (8-2) at #4 Alabama Crimson Tide (8-1).

WHERE: Coleman Coliseum (Tuscaloosa, AL)

KENPOM RANKINGS: Memphis - 26 / Alabama - 10

Let's take a quick look at the match-up using Synergy Sports stats.

ALABAMA SHOT CHART

Alabama Shot Chart
Alabama Shot Chart

As you can see from the Alabama's shot chart that the Crimson Tide really has no mid-range game. The majority of their shots are down low or from beyond the arc. They tend to shoot better from the right (Memphis' left).

MEMPHIS OFFENSE vs ALABAMA DEFENSE

MEMPHIS DEFENSE vs ALABAMA OFFENSE

ALABAMA OFFENSE PLAY TYPE

ALABAMA DEFENDING PLAY TYPES

{{ article.author_name }}