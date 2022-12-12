Quick look at Alabama
The Memphis Tigers will try to extend their winning streak to seven games when they travel to Tuscaloosa to take on the Alabama Crimson Tide.
WHEN: Tuesday at 8 p.m. CST, ESPN2
WHO: Memphis Tigers (8-2) at #4 Alabama Crimson Tide (8-1).
WHERE: Coleman Coliseum (Tuscaloosa, AL)
KENPOM RANKINGS: Memphis - 26 / Alabama - 10
Let's take a quick look at the match-up using Synergy Sports stats.
ALABAMA SHOT CHART
As you can see from the Alabama's shot chart that the Crimson Tide really has no mid-range game. The majority of their shots are down low or from beyond the arc. They tend to shoot better from the right (Memphis' left).
MEMPHIS OFFENSE vs ALABAMA DEFENSE
MEMPHIS DEFENSE vs ALABAMA OFFENSE
ALABAMA OFFENSE PLAY TYPE
ALABAMA DEFENDING PLAY TYPES

