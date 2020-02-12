News More News
Quick look at Cincinnati

Bryan Moss • TigerSportsReport
Publisher
@RivalsBmoss

The Memphis Tigers will look to try rebound from the USF loss as they travel to Cincinnati to take on the Bearcats.

WHEN: Thursday at 6 p.m. CST, ESPN

WHO: Memphis Tigers (17-6) at Cincinnati Bearcats (15-8).

WHERE: Fifth Third Arena (Cincinnati, OH)

KENPOM RANKINGS: Memphis - 63 / Cincy - 37

NET RANKINGS: Memphis - 58 / Cincy - 46

Let's take a quick look at the match-up using Synergy Sports stats.

Jarron Chamberland
Jarron Chamberland (Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports)

Cincinnati Shot Chart

Shot chart for Cincinnati
Shot chart for Cincinnati

Player stats

Play Types

Let's see how they've been in the last few games

Let's take a look at the Tempo for both teams

