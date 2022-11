The Memphis Tigers look to go 2-0 on the year when they travel to Saint Louis to take on the Billikens. Here's a quick look at the matchup

WHEN: Tuesday Nov 15th at 8 p.m. CST

TV: CBSSN

WHO: Memphis Tigers (1-0) at Saint Louis Billikens (1-0).

WHERE: Chaifetz Arena (St. Louis, MO) Capacity: 10,600

KENPOM RANKINGS: Saint Louis - 34 / Memphis - 29