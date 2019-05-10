Coach Penny Hardaway keeps adding to an already impressive 2019 recruiting class.

4-star shooting guard Lester Quinones, ranked 48th in the nation by Rivals, made his commitment known in a ceremony in his hometown and chose Memphis over Michigan, Indiana, LSU, and Maryland.

Quinones built a bond with Coach Hardaway and Coach Miller and was quoted saying, "We’ve build a great bond and they really have a plan to have a special team next year and win a national championship.”

Quinones joins 5-star James Wiseman, 4-star D.J. Jeffries, 4-star Damion Baugh, and 4-star Malcolm Dandridge for the 2019 recruiting class.

With Quinones on board, the dominoes will start to fall now.

5-star Precious Achiuwa could be the next to make their commitment. Others that were waiting to see what Quinones would do is Boogie Ellis and R.J. Hampton.

Memphis now has the top ranked class in the 2019 Rivals recruiting rankings





