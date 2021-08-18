Rasheed Wallace to join the Memphis staff

The Memphis coaching staff will have another NBA addition as Rasheed Wallace will be hired as an assistant coach per a report by Shams Charania of the Athletic.

The 16 year NBA veteran has been rumored for the job for weeks. Wallace will be reunited with his former head coach Larry Brown.

In his NBA career, he scored more than 16,000 points and won a NBA championship in Detroit and was a 4-time NBA All-Star. In college, Wallace helped the North Carolina Tar Heels reach the Final 4 in 1995.

Wallace was an assistant for the Detroit Piston in 2013-2014 season and then was the head coach for Jordan High School in Durham, North Carolina.

Coach Penny Hardaway has put together a NBA caliber staff. Cody Toppert, Larry Brown, and now Rasheed Wallace.

Memphis won the NIT championship game last season after finishing the season with a 20-8 record and 11-4 mark in conference play.

Expectations will be higher this year with this staff and with the addition of Rivals 2022 #1 recruit Jalen Duren. Duren committed to Memphis and reclassified to 2021.

The Memphis Tigers will host Emoni Bates this week. Could Bates commit and reclassify as well?

Stay tuned.