Recruiting Rumor Mill: The latest, with June visits in the books

Florida, Georgia, Michigan State and many others are still high on the list for Allen, but the rumor is Penn State has emerged as the frontrunner even after the commitment of four-star in-state RB Nicholas Singleton in recent days. The chatter is that the Nittany Lions could be way out ahead as the running back dominoes start falling.

*****

Auburn, Florida, LSU and Northwestern are the frontrunners for the four-star running back who has more than 50 offers and as running backs come off the board it could get interesting for him. Auburn might be the beneficiary as other programs load up at the position or have their focus on other players, so the Tigers should be watched, but it feels like Alston is going to end up somewhere in the SEC.

*****

USC is considered one of the leaders for Barnes, and the Trojans might be tough to beat in the end, but Oklahoma, Alabama, Texas A&M, Utah and Florida State are also high on the list. There is also a dark horse for the four-star from Las Vegas Desert Pines because Georgia Tech has made an impression on him and could be seriously in the running.

*****

USC is trying hard to flip the No. 1 all-purpose back and he recently took another visit to campus, but the chatter is that Brown is leaning heavily toward sticking with his commitment to Oklahoma. There are some family considerations here, but Brown and his family seem to prefer how the Sooners would use him in the offense and it looks like Oklahoma is still going to keep him in the class.

*****

The four-star tight end backed off his pledge to USC in recent days and the feeling is that his visit - along with those of QB Noah Fifita and WR Tetairoa McMillan - to Arizona went really well. The Wildcats could pull the Anaheim (Calif.) Servite standout, and a source said that McMillan is also seriously considering Arizona and that there is a chance he ends up in Tucson. Visits to USC and Oregon also went well and the feeling is that McMillan ends up somewhere in the Pac-12, possibly with his teammates at Arizona.

*****

As Georgia Tech looks for a quarterback in this class, Carter has now received an offer and the chatter is that the Yellow Jackets immediately become one of his favorites. Memphis is another school that has made up serious ground for the local three-star quarterback, and Carter should be putting out a top list soon.

*****



Texas A&M, Auburn and LSU are the three frontrunners for Citizen, and while it would be no surprise if the Tigers landed a commitment from the four-star out of Lake Charles (La.) College Prep, Texas A&M and Auburn are still within striking distance. Citizen does not plan to commit anytime soon and could take visits during the season before making his choice.



*****

Florida, Tennessee, UCF and Georgia Tech are the four frontrunners for the four-star from Camden County, Ga., but the Gators are rumored to have many others ahead of him so a three-team race could be shaping up. Felix is not rushing a decision, though, and could wait until during or after his senior season to get something done.

*****

Twenty-nine of the top 30 pro-style quarterbacks in the 2022 class are committed and French is the only one who has not made his decision yet. There is still a long list of schools coming after the Roswell (Ga.) Blessed Trinity standout, with Duke, North Carolina, Arkansas State, Liberty, Virginia Tech, Ole Miss, Tulane and Yale topping the board.

*****

July 17 is the date that the four-star receiver from Tampa Bay (Fla.) Tech is making his decision, with Iowa State, Indiana, Maryland and Kansas State as the four finalists. The Cyclones are believed to be the frontrunner, and it would be a big win for coach Matt Campbell and his staff, but Gaines isn’t giving any hints away leading up his choice.

*****