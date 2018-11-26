The Memphis Tigers went 8-4 (5-3 in conference) with an AAC West title this year. TigerSportsReport.com and Rivals.com have partnered with Pro Football Focus. PFF is the best advanced statistical database in football. Each week throughout the season, TSR will utilize PFF's stats, grades and analytics to better inform Tiger fans. TSR will assign a star rating for each players performance. Here's the breakdown- 1-45 = 1* (Below average to average performance) 46-60 = 2* (Average to above average performance) 61-75 = 3* (Pretty good performance) 76-89 = 4* (Very good performance) 90-99 = 5* (Amazing performance)



The highest graded player on the team was Darrell Henderson (no surprise there). Let's take a look at the season Offensive grades for the starters and the players who had significant playing time.

Memphis quarterback Brady White finished the regular season with 2,947 yards with 25 touchdowns and 7 interceptions. His best game was against UConn where he was graded out at 93.2. His worst game came against Houston last week with a 54.2 grade.



Season Offensive Grade- Quarterback Player Snaps Offensive Grade Stars Brady White

841 84.2

Running back Darrell Henderson was the highest graded Memphis player. His best game came against UConn where he was graded at 95.9. His worst game game against SMU where he graded at 60.9. Tony Pollard's best game came at ECU where he was graded at 85.9. His worst game was at SMU where he had a grade of 52.6

Patrick Taylor Jr's best game came against UConn where he was graded at 83.8. His worst game was at Navy where he was graded at 52.4.



Season Offensive Grade- Running back Player Snaps Offensive Grade Stars Darrell Henderson 429 89.4 Tony Pollard 494 78 Patrick Taylor Jr. 389 74

The Tigers needed someone to step up and replace Anthony Miller who is now playing in the NFL. Damonte Coxie was the one who stepped up. Coxie finished the season with a 82.1 grade. Miller had 86.2 last year. Coxie's best game was against Georgia State where he had an 85.4 grade. His worst game was at Tulane where he was graded at 54.8. Mechane Slade didn't start 1 game this year but was the 2nd highest graded WR that had at least 100 snaps. His best game was against Georgia State where he had a 77.7 grade. His worst game came at SMU where he was graded at 54.



Season Offensive Grade- Wide Receiver Player Snaps Offensive Grade Stars Damonte Coxie 743 82.1 Mechane Slade 151 64.7 Kedarian Jones 238 54.2 Pop Williams 591 51

The best graded Offensive Lineman was Dustin Woodard. His best game was against UCF where he was graded at 87.5. His worst game was at Navy where he had a grade of 58.8. Trevon Tate's best game was at ECU where he had a grade of 82.6. His worst game was against Mercer (That one surprised us) with a grade of 63.1.

Drew Kyser's best game was against UCF with a grade of 84.4. His worst game was against Tulsa where he graded out at 56.9 Dylan Parham's best game came against Houston last week where he had a grade of 83.1. His worst game was against Tulsa where he posted a grade of 58.9. Roger Joseph's best game was at Navy where he was graded at 83.7. His worst game was at ECU where he only managed a grade of 49.3.

Season Offensive Grade- Offensive Line Player Snaps Offensive Grade Stars Dustin Woodard- G

849 82.7 Trevon Tate- T

834 82.4 Drew Kyser- C

844 77.7

Dylan Parham- G

844 76.7 Roger Joseph- T

778 73.9

Joey Magnifico was the highest graded Tight End. His best game was at SMU where he posted a 92.7 grade. His worst game was at Missouri with a 49.8 grade. Sean Dykes best game came against UConn with a grade of 89.2. His worst game was at Navy with a 40.5 grade.

