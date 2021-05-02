Revisionist history: Re-ranking the class of 2013
TigerSportsReport.com is looking back at previous recruiting classes to see who deserved to be re-ranked based on what they have done at Memphis, and today the focus is on the class of 2013.
What does the numerical Rivals Rating (RR) mean?
6.1 = Five-star prospect
6.0-5.8 = Four-star prospect
5.7-5.5 = Three-star prospect
5.2-5.4 = Two-star prospect
6.1 Franchise Player: considered one of the elite prospects in the country, generally among the nation's top 30-35 players overall, a potential first-team All American candidate and a player deemed to have first round NFL potential.
6.0-5.8 All American Candidate: considered one of the next-tier elite prospects in the country, generally among the nation’s top 300-325 prospects overall, a national All American candidate and a player deemed to have first to third round NFL potential
5.7-5.5 All Region Selection: considered among the region’s top prospects and generally among the nation’s top 800-850 prospects overall, a potential All-Conference candidate and a player deemed to have mid to low-end pro potential and ability to impact at the college level.
5.2-5.4 Low End FBS prospect: considered a mid-major prospect with limited pro potential and expected to contribute 1-2 years at a high level maximum or often as a role player.
The Class of 2014 - Re-ranked
Sam Craft was a do it all player at Memphis. He finished his career with over 1,800 all-purpose yards in 38 games with 18 touchdowns. Injuries slowed his career at Memphis but his impact was felt. He showed it was OK for local kids to select Memphis and win. We bumped him from a 5.7 RR to a 5.8. If it wasn't for the injuries we feel that he would have been playing on Sunday's.
Jackson Dillon is another player we feel could have been playing in Sunday's if it weren't for injuries. He finished his Memphis career with 137 total tackles and 6.5 sacks. The majority of his production was before the injuries. He was part of the first group to start the Oklahoma to Memphis pipeline. New RR rating is 5.7.
Ryan Coleman was a JUCO transfer that made an immediate impact. In 2 seasons with Memphis he registered 82 tackles, 1 sack, and 3 fumble recoveries. We bumped his RR from 5.3 to 5.7. The re-rank makes him a 3-star.
When Doroland Dorceus finished his Memphis career he was 9th on the Tigers all-time rushing list with 2,082 rushing yards and had 28 touchdowns. We bumped him from a 5.3 RR to a 5.7. The re-rank makes him a 3-star.
Gabe Kuhn just might be the most important signee of the 2013 class and was a diamond in the rough for Memphis. He started 51 games in his Memphis career and was a force on the offensive line. He played multiple positions on the line which was a huge help to Coach Fuente and then Coach Norvell. We bumped him from a 5.2 RR to a 5.7. The re-rank makes him a 3-star.
Jake Elliott was another Memphis diamond in the rough. Rivals doesn't rate Kickers very high. I don't think they ever has been a 4-star kicker before. I didn't feel like doing the research so I'm not sure but Elliott would be close to it. He never missed a extra point in his Memphis career. He kicked better than 80% 3 out of his 4 years at Memphis and is the Tigers all-time kicking leader. We bumped him from a 5.2 RR to a 5.7. The re-rank makes him a 3-star.
