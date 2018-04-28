Memphis quarterback Riley Ferguson will sign a free agent deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.



Ferguson, 6-foot-2 212 lbs., will join former Tiger Alan Cross in Tampa.

Ferguson set the school's single season passing yards record this year by passing for 4,257 yards. He finished his career 3rd all-time at Memphis with 7,955 yards.



He also has the Memphis single season touchdown passes mark with 38 and finished 2nd all-time at Memphis with 70 career passing touchdowns.

