The Tigers came out with something to prove on Saturday after last week's loss at Tulane

Saturday was a day for celebration for Brady White and the Memphis Tigers as they defeated Houston to remain unbeaten at the Liberty Bowl this season. It was also a celebration day for Brady White as he broke the all-time passing record at Memphis, a record once held by Danny Wimprine.

On defense, the Tigers outmanned Houston from the opening kickoff. Memphis was relentless on defense, forcing multiple turnovers and keeping the Cougars under their weekly scoring average.

On offense, the Tigers broke all kinds of records today against Houston.

Starting with Calvin Austin, today Austin became the 4th Tigers football player all-time to suppress over 1,000 yards receiving in a single year.

On to Brady White, White finally broke the all-time passing record at the University of Memphis on Saturday afternoon. In his last game at the Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium, Brady White gave Tigers fans something to celebrate. White will forever be etched into Tiger football folklore. He might have been inconsistent at times, but Brady White will go down as one of the greatest QBs to ever wear the blue and grey.

It was Riley Patterson with a game winning field as time expired to give the Tigers the win over the Cougars.

With the win, Memphis finishes the season unbeaten at the Liberty Bowl this season and a 7-3 overall record and 5-3 in AAC play.

As far as the postseason goes, Memphis will await their destination which, could as early as tomorrow or Monday. As of right now, it looks like the Tigers will have two options for postseason play, both of which are in the state of Alabama.

The first and most likely option: The Montgomery Bowl on December 23rd. If in fact, the Tigers do head to the Montgomery Bowl, the Tigers will take on a team from either the CUSA or Sun Belt.

The second option and most attractive option to Memphis fans: A trip to the Birmingham Bowl to take on an SEC regional rival on New Year's Day.



