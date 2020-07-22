On Tuesday, representatives from the Rivals.com sites covering the American Athletic Conference gave their thoughts on who the AAC Offensive Player of the Year would be in a roundtable discussion.

Today, they continue the roundtable by discussing their AAC Defensive Player of the Year candidates. And while Tuesday's discussion features a variety of answers.

Here are the following individuals who have agreed to participate for today's question (all names are in alphabetical order):

Kyle Gauss, assistant editor, OwlScoop.com (Temple)

Chris Harmon, publisher, Inside Tulsa Sports (Tulsa)

Brandon Helwig, publisher, UCFSports.com (UCF)

Mike James, publisher, TheMidReport.com (Navy)

Mark Lindsay, publisher, PirateIllustrated.com (East Carolina)

Ben McCool, beat writer, BullsInsider.com (USF)

Jefferson Powell, publisher, Cougars Den (Houston)

Damon Sayles, managing editor, The HillTopics (SMU)

Isaac Simpson, beat writer, TigerSportReport.com (Memphis)

Guerry Smith, publisher, The Wave Report (Tulane)

Jason Stamm, managing editor, BearcatReport.com (Cincinnati)





QUESTION OF THE DAY: JULY 22

Who is your pick for AAC Defensive Player of the Year? And why?





GAUSS: If Quincy Roche hadn't decided to grad transfer to Miami, I would have chosen him to become the conference's first repeat winner. Instead, I'll go with Cincinnati cornerback Ahmad Gardner. A freshman All-American last season, Gardner did not give up a single touchdown in 2019 and held opposing quarterbacks to a 39.4 quarterback rating when they threw in his direction. He has very good length at 6-2 and should be poised for another successful sophomore season. I do wonder if opposing quarterbacks will be smart enough to not throw in his direction this season, which may limit his numbers. But regardless of whether or not it shows up in the box score, Gardner will make an impact on a lot of games this season.

Richie Grant is obviously very firmly in the conversation, as are names like Temple's Ifeanyi Maijeh and Memphis' Joseph Dorceus.





HARMON: This would've been an easy choice if 2019 Defensive Player of the Year Quincy Roche had stayed at Temple, but with Roche transferring to Miami, I'm torn between a few different guys. I also would've considered Navy linebacker Jacob Springer, who led the Midshipmen in tackles, sacks and TFLs last year, but he transferred to Ole Miss.

Defensive linemen have won the award over the past three years, and linebackers won it during the three years before that, with 2014 seeing the award split between a linebacker and defensive back. Two linebackers that could really blow up this coming season are Tulsa junior Zaven Collins and Navy junior Diego Fagot, but I'm going to stick with the recent trend of defensive lineman and pick Temple junior Ifeanyi Maijeh. He racked up 52 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks and five quarterback hurries in 12 games as a sophomore in 2019, earning first-team all-AAC honors.

If the defensive tackle makes another big jump in his junior season, his numbers could resemble his former teammate Roche when he won the award. Maijeh is on the 2020 Bednarik Award Watch List and was recently named to Phil Steele's Preseason All-America Fourth Team.





HELWIG: UCF safety Richie Grant. Coming off back-to-back all-AAC First Team selections, Grant is poised for a monster senior year. He led the league in interceptions as a sophomore with six, but for whatever reason, he only grabbed one last season. If he can get that turnover number up to go along with his consistent coverage and tackling ability, he can definitely take home that award.