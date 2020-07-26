After days of discussion, the AAC Roundtable has come to its final day. Members of the Rivals.com sites representing the American Athletic Conference have discussed a variety of football topics throughout the week, from player of the year candidates to sleeper teams in the conference and everything in between.

In the final installment of the roundtable (see the other installments below), the representatives focus on the elephant in the room -- the 2020 season as a whole.

COVID-19 has rocked the world with more than 16 million reported cases as of Sunday, including more than 4 million reported cases in the United States. In four states alone -- Florida, Texas, Pennsylvania and Louisiana -- cases have reached the six-figure mark. COVID-19 numbers have spiked since the spring, and the very-real question of whether college football will even happen this year remains a conversation piece, from conference leaders and executives on down to casual fans.

In the final AAC Roundtable of the week-long series, the Rivals.com representatives are asked their opinions on whether or not we'll see college football this year.





Here are the following individuals who have agreed to participate for today's question (all names are in alphabetical order):

Kyle Gauss, assistant editor, OwlScoop.com (Temple)

Brandon Helwig, publisher, UCFSports.com (UCF)

Mike James, publisher, TheMidReport.com (Navy)

Mark Lindsay, publisher, PirateIllustrated.com (East Carolina)

Damon Sayles, managing editor, The HillTopics (SMU)

Isaac Simpson, beat writer, TigerSportReport.com (Memphis)

Guerry Smith, publisher, The Wave Report (Tulane)

Jason Stamm, managing editor, BearcatReport.com (Cincinnati)





QUESTION OF THE DAY: JULY 26

Will we have a college football season?





GAUSS: I flip flop on this every day. As of today, I'll say ... 80% chance of delay/cancellation and a 20% chance of a conference-only slate. I think college football is just waiting for the first domino to fall. If any Power 5 conference announces that they're punting to the spring or until 2021, every other college football conference will follow.

The only chance at having a season, in my opinion, would be if teams are able to essentially sequester their players from Thursday night onward. That way you can test a player on Thursday and then, assuming he has a negative test, keep him isolated from the general student population until gameday. That would be a massive undertaking with 10 20-year-olds, let alone 120 of them.

If I ran college football, I'd postpone until spring and pay a lot of attention to the development of COVID-19 vaccines.





HELWIG: Yes, but I'm thinking it will look drastically different. Early-summer optimism has now led to skepticism of a "regular" fall season, though we're all hoping for a miracle between now and the beginning of September. But looking objectively, it's really hard to see a fall season if a handful of positive coronavirus tests during voluntary workouts has led some teams to a temporary shutdown. We haven't even begun camp as most workouts have been segmented. And if we get to a fall season, what happens if (when?) a player tests positive during the season? The rest of their position group, if not the rest of the team, has been exposed. Are teams expected to play with reduced rosters? Is that even safe? Automatic forfeits?

That's the football side of it. For university presidents, what about the optics if the regular student body is at home doing virtual learning? Can programs afford to play if there are zero or extremely limited fans? Will local government leaders allow close-contact team sports? I hope I'm wrong, but I think we'll first end up with a pause, perhaps a delay until October and hoping the nationwide situation improves. If it doesn't, schools will have no choice but to embrace a spring schedule, assuming an effective vaccine will be readily available by then.