{{ timeAgo('2022-02-19 11:27:21 -0600') }} football Edit

Running back Jarvis Durr talks Memphis offer

Memphis has offered Brandon (MS) 2023 running back Jarvis Durr. Here's a quick look at him.

ULM, Southeastern Louisiana

Jarvis Durr has said Memphis is his dream school. He loves how the Memphis offense uses their running backs and how the Tigers running backs are drafted into the NFL. He amassed over 1,400 all-purpose yards with 18 touchdowns last year.


