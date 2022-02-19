Running back Jarvis Durr talks Memphis offer
Memphis has offered Brandon (MS) 2023 running back Jarvis Durr. Here's a quick look at him.
Other offers
ULM, Southeastern Louisiana
The latest
Jarvis Durr has said Memphis is his dream school. He loves how the Memphis offense uses their running backs and how the Tigers running backs are drafted into the NFL. He amassed over 1,400 all-purpose yards with 18 touchdowns last year.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news