Memphis assistant coach Scott Symons has left Memphis to become the new Defensive Coordinator at Liberty.

Symons spent 1 season at Memphis. Before Memphis, Symons was the Defensive Coordinator at West Georgia for 4 seasons.

This is the 4th assistant to leave the Tigers since the AAC Championship loss to UCF.

Defensive Coordinator Chris Ball left to become the new Head Coach at Northern Arizona. Tight Ends coach Will Hall left to become the new Offensive Coordinator at Tulane. Offensive Coordinator Kenny Dillingham left to be the new Offensive Coordinator at Auburn.

Some may think there could be a problem that so many assistants are leaving. It actually shows a sign of a healthy sign that Coach Norvell is running a good program. The assistants are not getting fired, they are getting promoted for better positions.

Norvell is young but his coaching tree is starting to branch out pretty wide. He loves to promote from within. It wasn't that long ago that Kenny Dillingham was a graduate assistant for Memphis under Norvell.

Expect graduate assistant Tony Tokarz to be promoted to a full time assistant.

