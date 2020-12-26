Sean Dykes to return to Memphis
The NCAA Division I Board of Directors announced in August that fall sports student-athletes will not lose a year of eligibility regardless of if they play or not. This decision will grant senior student-athletes a chance to play out the 2021 fall sports season.
Memphis senior Tight End Sean Dykes has chosen to take the NCAA offer up and return to Memphis for 1 more year.
Nobody got hit, SPIN THE BLOCK AGAIN! 🙏🏾🥶— Sean Dykes (@SnagDykes5) December 27, 2020
This is good news for Memphis. Dykes had a breakout year with 47 catches for 581 yards and 7 touchdowns.
With Brady White leaving to prepare for the NFL the Tigers will break in a new quarterback and having a seasoned tight end will make life a lot easier for whoever wins the starting quarterback job.