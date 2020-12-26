 Memphis Tigers Football
Sean Dykes to return to Memphis

Bryan Moss • TigerSportsReport
The NCAA Division I Board of Directors announced in August that fall sports student-athletes will not lose a year of eligibility regardless of if they play or not. This decision will grant senior student-athletes a chance to play out the 2021 fall sports season.

Memphis senior Tight End Sean Dykes has chosen to take the NCAA offer up and return to Memphis for 1 more year.

Sean Dykes (© Justin Ford/USATSI)

This is good news for Memphis. Dykes had a breakout year with 47 catches for 581 yards and 7 touchdowns.

With Brady White leaving to prepare for the NFL the Tigers will break in a new quarterback and having a seasoned tight end will make life a lot easier for whoever wins the starting quarterback job.

