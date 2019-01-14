Ticker
Season Grades: Defensive line

Justin Ford/USATSI
Bryan Moss
With the help from the folks at Pro Football Focus, we take a look at the season grades for the Memphis defensive line.

TigerSportsReport.com and Rivals.com have partnered with Pro Football Focus. PFF is the best advanced statistical database in football. Throughout the season we utilized PFF's stats, grades and analytics to better inform Tiger fans.

TSR will assign a star rating for each players performance. Here's the breakdown-

1-45 = 1* (Below average to average performance)

46-60 = 2* (Average to above average performance)

61-75 = 3* (Pretty good performance)

76-89 = 4* (Very good performance)

90-99 = 5* (Amazing performance)

Let's take a look at the season grades for the Memphis defensive linemen for those that played a minimum of 200 snaps.

Usg42tl3uti9pupfkg5u
Season Grades- Defensive Line
Player Snaps Season Grade Stars

O'Bryan Goodson

476

83.3

Joseph Dorceus

514

78.2

Jonathan Wilson

596

72.7

Emmanuel Cooper

393

70.6

Khalil Johnson

366

69.1

John Tate IV

436

68.8
