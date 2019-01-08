Ticker
Season Grades: Offensive line

Bryan Moss • TigerSportsReport.com
With the help from the folks at Pro Football Focus, we take a look at the season grades for the Memphis offensive line.

TigerSportsReport.com and Rivals.com have partnered with Pro Football Focus. PFF is the best advanced statistical database in football. Throughout the season we utilized PFF's stats, grades and analytics to better inform Tiger fans.

TSR will assign a star rating for each players performance. Here's the breakdown-

1-45 = 1* (Below average to average performance)

46-60 = 2* (Average to above average performance)

61-75 = 3* (Pretty good performance)

76-89 = 4* (Very good performance)

90-99 = 5* (Amazing performance)

Let's take a look at the season grades for the Memphis offensive linemen for those that played a minimum of 200 snaps.

Usg42tl3uti9pupfkg5u
Season Grades- Offensive Line
Player Snaps Season Grade Stars

Trevon Tate- T

995

80.5

Dustin Woodard- G

1010

79.5

Drew Kyser- C

1005

77.9

Dylan Parham- G

1005

74.5

Roger Joseph- T

906

73
As you can see from the chart above, none of the back-ups on the offensive line got more than 200 snaps. Here's the season grades for the back ups.

Season Grades- Offensive Line
Player Snaps Season Grade Stars

Scottie Dill- T

162

80.1

Manuel Orona-Lopez- G

29

75.3

Obinna Eze- T

75

70.9

Isaac Ellis- C

55

62.3

Peyton Jones- G

3

60

Brytain Peddy- G

35

59.3

Mikhail Hill- G

65

58.8
{{ article.author_name }}