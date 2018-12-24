Ticker
Season Grades: Quarterback

Justin Ford/USATSI
Bryan Moss • TigerSportsReport.com
With the help from the folks at Pro Football Focus, we take a look at the season grades for the Memphis quarterbacks.

TigerSportsReport.com and Rivals.com have partnered with Pro Football Focus. PFF is the best advanced statistical database in football. Throughout the season we utilized PFF's stats, grades and analytics to better inform Tiger fans.

TSR will assign a star rating for each players performance. Here's the breakdown-

1-45 = 1* (Below average to average performance)

46-60 = 2* (Average to above average performance)

61-75 = 3* (Pretty good performance)

76-89 = 4* (Very good performance)

90-99 = 5* (Amazing performance)

Let's take a look at the season grades for the Memphis QB's.

Brady White has had an up and down year. He finished the season with 3,296 yards with 26 touchdowns and 9 interceptions.

Player Snaps Season Grade Stars

Brady White

1,002

80.1

Connor Adair

21

72.5

Brady McBride

44

50.3
Let's break down White's grade a little more. He was great when playing lower competition. His best graded game was against UConn when he graded out at 93.2. When he played tougher competition...his grades went south. His worst graded game came against Houston when his grade was 54.2.

Here is White's per game break down from this season

Game Offensive Grade Passing Grade Stars

Mercer

92.7

91.6

@ Navy

55.1

61.4

GA State

91.1

91.7

South Alabama

80.1

80

@ Tulane

73.8

74.4

UConn

93.2

93.8

UCF

71.3

71.7

@ Mizzou

58

62.5

@ ECU

58.2

62.4

Tulsa

78.5

79.7

@ SMU

68.9

68.9

Houston

54.2

51.9

AAC Championship @ UCF

54.8

50.2

Bowl Game vs Wake Forest

56.9

59.3

Next year's schedule strength is arguably a little more difficult. It's not overwhelmingly hard but there are some tough games. Instead of Missouri, you have Ole Miss. Instead of UCF, you get Cincinnati. You no longer have the cupcakes in UConn and ECU. You get USF and Temple.

Next year Memphis is losing 3 starters on the offensive line. There's talent on the O-line but they will not have the starting experience that LT Trevon Tate, C Drew Kyser, and RT Roger Joseph had.

You won't have All-American running back Darrell Henderson.

If Memphis expects to 3-peat as AAC Western Division champs, Brady White must improve his game. He needs to step up against tougher competition despite not having the luxury of a seasoned offensive line.

