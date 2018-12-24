Season Grades: Quarterback
With the help from the folks at Pro Football Focus, we take a look at the season grades for the Memphis quarterbacks.
TSR will assign a star rating for each players performance. Here's the breakdown-
1-45 = 1* (Below average to average performance)
46-60 = 2* (Average to above average performance)
61-75 = 3* (Pretty good performance)
76-89 = 4* (Very good performance)
90-99 = 5* (Amazing performance)
Let's take a look at the season grades for the Memphis QB's.
Brady White has had an up and down year. He finished the season with 3,296 yards with 26 touchdowns and 9 interceptions.
|Player
|Snaps
|Season Grade
|Stars
|
Brady White
|
1,002
|
80.1
|
Connor Adair
|
21
|
72.5
|
Brady McBride
|
44
|
50.3
Let's break down White's grade a little more. He was great when playing lower competition. His best graded game was against UConn when he graded out at 93.2. When he played tougher competition...his grades went south. His worst graded game came against Houston when his grade was 54.2.
Here is White's per game break down from this season
|Game
|Offensive Grade
|Passing Grade
|Stars
|
Mercer
|
92.7
|
91.6
|
@ Navy
|
55.1
|
61.4
|
GA State
|
91.1
|
91.7
|
South Alabama
|
80.1
|
80
|
@ Tulane
|
73.8
|
74.4
|
UConn
|
93.2
|
93.8
|
UCF
|
71.3
|
71.7
|
@ Mizzou
|
58
|
62.5
|
@ ECU
|
58.2
|
62.4
|
Tulsa
|
78.5
|
79.7
|
@ SMU
|
68.9
|
68.9
|
Houston
|
54.2
|
51.9
|
AAC Championship @ UCF
|
54.8
|
50.2
|
Bowl Game vs Wake Forest
|
56.9
|
59.3
Next year's schedule strength is arguably a little more difficult. It's not overwhelmingly hard but there are some tough games. Instead of Missouri, you have Ole Miss. Instead of UCF, you get Cincinnati. You no longer have the cupcakes in UConn and ECU. You get USF and Temple.
Next year Memphis is losing 3 starters on the offensive line. There's talent on the O-line but they will not have the starting experience that LT Trevon Tate, C Drew Kyser, and RT Roger Joseph had.
You won't have All-American running back Darrell Henderson.
If Memphis expects to 3-peat as AAC Western Division champs, Brady White must improve his game. He needs to step up against tougher competition despite not having the luxury of a seasoned offensive line.