With the help from the folks at Pro Football Focus, we take a look at the season grades for the Memphis quarterbacks. TigerSportsReport.com and Rivals.com have partnered with Pro Football Focus. PFF is the best advanced statistical database in football. Throughout the season we utilized PFF's stats, grades and analytics to better inform Tiger fans. TSR will assign a star rating for each players performance. Here's the breakdown- 1-45 = 1* (Below average to average performance) 46-60 = 2* (Average to above average performance) 61-75 = 3* (Pretty good performance) 76-89 = 4* (Very good performance) 90-99 = 5* (Amazing performance)

Let's take a look at the season grades for the Memphis QB's.

Brady White has had an up and down year. He finished the season with 3,296 yards with 26 touchdowns and 9 interceptions.



Season Grades- Quarterback Player Snaps Season Grade Stars Brady White

1,002 80.1 Connor Adair 21 72.5 Brady McBride 44 50.3

Let's break down White's grade a little more. He was great when playing lower competition. His best graded game was against UConn when he graded out at 93.2. When he played tougher competition...his grades went south. His worst graded game came against Houston when his grade was 54.2. Here is White's per game break down from this season



Brady White per game grade Game Offensive Grade Passing Grade Stars Mercer 92.7 91.6 @ Navy

55.1 61.4 GA State

91.1 91.7 South Alabama

80.1 80 @ Tulane

73.8 74.4 UConn 93.2 93.8 UCF 71.3 71.7 @ Mizzou

58 62.5 @ ECU

58.2 62.4 Tulsa

78.5 79.7 @ SMU

68.9 68.9 Houston 54.2 51.9 AAC Championship @ UCF

54.8 50.2 Bowl Game vs Wake Forest

56.9 59.3