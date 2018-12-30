Season Grades: Wide Receivers and Tight Ends
With the help from the folks at Pro Football Focus, we take a look at the season grades for the Memphis Wide Receivers and Tight Ends.
TigerSportsReport.com and Rivals.com have partnered with Pro Football Focus. PFF is the best advanced statistical database in football. Throughout the season we utilized PFF's stats, grades and analytics to better inform Tiger fans.
TSR will assign a star rating for each players performance. Here's the breakdown-
1-45 = 1* (Below average to average performance)
46-60 = 2* (Average to above average performance)
61-75 = 3* (Pretty good performance)
76-89 = 4* (Very good performance)
90-99 = 5* (Amazing performance)
Let's take a look at the season grades for the Memphis WR's and TE's for those that played a minimum of 200 snaps.
There was a big hole at wide receiver when Anthony Miller graduated and was drafted by the Chicago Bears. Memphis needed someone to step up as the go to guy.
Insert Damonte Coxie. The redshirt sophomore became that guy. His 72 receptions for 1,174 receiving yards led the team as did his 7 receiving touchdowns.
Joey Magnifico led all Tight Ends with 21 catches for 363 yards and 5 touchdowns.
Let's take a look at the season grades
|Player
|Snaps
|Season Grade
|Stars
|
Damonte Coxie- WR
|
894
|
80.8
|
Joey Magnifico- TE
|
710
|
72.6
|
Mechane Slade- TE
|
210
|
63.9
|
Kedarian Jones- WR
|
252
|
56.4
|
Sean Dykes- TE
|
505
|
55.8
|
Pop Williams- WR
|
685
|
50.6
Since Coxie was the most productive receiver, let's break down his receptions and look at his receiving chart.
As you can see from the chart, Coxie most productive going over the middle. He had 24 receptions from short range (1-10 yards) between the numbers. Between the numbers from medium range (11-19 yards) was another productive area for Coxie. He had 369 yards and 3 touchdowns from this area.