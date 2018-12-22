The Tigers had UCF in their hands with a 21 point lead in the 1st quarter and then a 17 point halftime lead in the AAC Championship game. They blew it in the second half.



Fast forward to the Birmingham Bowl and Memphis had a 18 point lead early in the 2nd quarter, 28-10. Then Wake Forest went on a 27-6 run to win the game.

Memphis was without All-American running back Darrell Henderson but Wake Forest was without All-American wide receiver Greg Dortch.



Memphis (8-6) drops their 4th straight Bowl game.



The Tigers did have their chances even though they had a poor second half. Memphis was down 30-28 when Memphis went on a 14 play drive that capped off with a Patrick Taylor 9 yard run to make it 34-30 with 1:15 left in the game.



Instead of kicking the extra point, the Tigers chose to go for two that nearly ended up with Wake Forest getting the two points.



Wake Forest had 1:15 to take the lead and that they did. The Deacons went 75 yards in 6 plays to make it 37-34 with 34 seconds left in the game.



Memphis needed a miracle.



They almost got one. Brady White found a wide open Joey Magnifico for 44 yards and Memphis now had the ball on the Wake Forest 17 yard line.



On the very next play, for reasons unknown, the Tigers called a running play that resulted in a 2 yard loss. Memphis took a timeout and there were 13 seconds left.



After a Brady White incomplete pass and another 2 yard rushing loss, Memphis faced a 4th and 12 from the 21.



Wake Forest would ice Memphis kicker Riley Patterson twice. He made both of those.

Memphis committed a false start and that backed them up another 5 yards and Riley Patterson missed the field goal. It went wide right.

Memphis lost 37-34.



It's not how you start the game but how you finish. The Tigers haven't finished well the past two games.

