The Volunteer state has been around since 1796, since earning their statehood, Tennessee has become one of the best in the country with producing elite college athletics. Two teams from opposite sides of the state, drive two separate fan bases to ultimate fandom. It's these two schools that make this state what it is. It's Rocky Top in East Tennessee, and Go Tigers Go in West Tennessee, with Middle Tennessee left to fight over.

That alone is why the University of Memphis and the University of Tennessee should play in every sport, every year. The state of Tennessee deserves for these two programs to compete at every level, not only for the bragging rights but also to fully showcase what this great state is all about.

Before we get too deep into this argument old as time, it's important to tell you, the readers, this is the first part of a series of articles that will highlight the importance of playing this rivalry.

If you look across the landscape of college athletics, you will notice the greatest moment usually come from the rivalry games between the in-state programs. There is a passion that is unrivaled when it comes to these games. The intensity level of these games is unmatched, fans and players alike dream about having these type of moments.

Sure, rivalry games are stressful for those involved because a whole year of bragging rights is often on the line, but the payoff is worth it.

Over the last two years, these two schools have played two games on the hardwood and split both contests. It was those games that sparked an age-old argument as to why Memphis and Tennessee should meet every year in every sport. It's gotten to the point where if fans of both schools want that to happen, they will need to push their state government to put a mandate in place, making both schools play each other regularly.

If the rivalry was renewed between the Volunteers and the Tigers, it would allow the state of Tennessee to be showcased in a positive light to the rest of the country.

The Volunteer State is such an incredible state that it deserves for the two best programs to compete at the highest level possible. Renewing the rivalry would also allow fans to have one game in particular that just meant more.

For the Tennessee folks, it would allow them yearly to prove their dominance over Memphis.

For Memphis, it would allow the Tigers to further cement their foothold within the state of Tennessee.

Memphis and Tennessee are set to take the hardwood next December for the last time in the contract.