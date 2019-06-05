Three-star quarterback Navy Shuler picked up an offer from Memphis yesterday.

Blessed to receive an offer from the University of Memphis 🐅 #GTG pic.twitter.com/2XiHuf2bLg

The 6-foot-0 gunslinger threw for 4,112 yards and 45 touchdowns last season and completed 70% of his passes. He plays for Christ School in Western North Carolina and no other quarterback has ever thrown for that many yards in that area.

What does he think of Memphis?

"I really like Memphis and Coach Johns."

He watched the AAC Championship game last year and got a chance to enjoy the Tigers offense.

"I like the way the way the passing/running game is developed in every game."











