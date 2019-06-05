Shuler picks up Memphis offer
Three-star quarterback Navy Shuler picked up an offer from Memphis yesterday.
Blessed to receive an offer from the University of Memphis 🐅 #GTG pic.twitter.com/2XiHuf2bLg— Navy Shuler (@ShulerNavy) June 4, 2019
The 6-foot-0 gunslinger threw for 4,112 yards and 45 touchdowns last season and completed 70% of his passes. He plays for Christ School in Western North Carolina and no other quarterback has ever thrown for that many yards in that area.
What does he think of Memphis?
"I really like Memphis and Coach Johns."
He watched the AAC Championship game last year and got a chance to enjoy the Tigers offense.
"I like the way the way the passing/running game is developed in every game."
As of now, his recruitment is wide open and Shuler doesn't name any favorites. Duke, Southern Miss, Temple, and Tulane are just some of his other offers.
Tennessee and UCF have shown interest but haven't offered just yet.
He would like to make a decision before his senior season and will evaluate each offer he receives.
What's he working on this off-season to help him get ready for his senior season?
"Working on developing my craft and working out with my teammates to win the first football state championship in my school’s history."
Shuler's biggest strength?
"Being a good leader who likes to win games and loves to make comebacks. My mental side of the game is also a huge strength of mine."
He says he models his game after a few different quarterbacks.
"A mixture of a couple quarterbacks -Drew Brees for his accuracy, Baker Mayfield’s competitiveness, Tom Brady’s work ethic, and fun spirit of Brett Farve."
Shuler hasn't visited Memphis yet but that could change as Memphis will continue to recruit him and try to get him on campus.